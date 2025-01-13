Westmount Partners LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Westmount Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,740 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.34. 9,254,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,078,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

