Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,124 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $241.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $254.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $681.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

