Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,863 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.42. 350,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $91.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.