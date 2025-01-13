Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intuit by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 33.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $56,144,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,936 shares of company stock valued at $188,324,604. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $618.20. 132,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $557.29 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.44.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

