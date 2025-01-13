Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 199,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $100,937,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $21.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $542.28. 1,345,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,545. The company has a market cap of $499.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $555.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $603.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

