Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.92.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $8.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $561.03. The company had a trading volume of 60,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $607.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.03. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $246.99 and a one year high of $698.67.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,545 shares of company stock worth $31,159,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

