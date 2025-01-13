Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Reduced by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 584,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,804 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises 2.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $72,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $61,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.35. 177,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,128. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.48. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

