Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $390.57 million and $7.39 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,701.22 or 0.99685036 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90,900.10 or 0.98814163 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,742,449,477,969 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,734,389,960,656.36460513. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004725 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $3,806,914.22 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

