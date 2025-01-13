Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 1.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Xylem by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 66.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Xylem by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,597,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,262,000 after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.42. The stock had a trading volume of 554,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.35. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.39 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

