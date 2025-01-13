Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.49.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
