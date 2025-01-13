Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

