zSpace, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

zSpace’s (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, January 14th. zSpace had issued 1,875,000 shares in its public offering on December 5th. The total size of the offering was $9,375,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During zSpace’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

zSpace Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of ZSPC opened at $10.14 on Monday. zSpace has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

About zSpace

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

