1,331 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after buying an additional 753,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,102,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
NYSE:PH traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $637.76. The stock had a trading volume of 470,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $673.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $453.18 and a twelve month high of $712.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
