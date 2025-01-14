1,331 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after buying an additional 753,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,102,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $637.76. The stock had a trading volume of 470,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $673.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $453.18 and a twelve month high of $712.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.