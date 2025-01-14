Abound Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 302.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14,376.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,188 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,755,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,787 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,720,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,348 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,788.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 870,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,703,000 after acquiring an additional 865,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,205,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. 7,559,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,081,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.