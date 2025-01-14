Abound Wealth Management Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Abound Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 117,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,134. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $233.43 and a one year high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $430.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.