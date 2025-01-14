Abound Wealth Management Has $47,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Abound Wealth Management cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock worth $13,717,979. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.31.

Shares of GS traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $562.85. 1,282,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $583.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.07 and a 12 month high of $612.73. The stock has a market cap of $176.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

