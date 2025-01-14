Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $778,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.3% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90.2% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE JNJ traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.49. 5,615,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,666,393. The company has a market cap of $347.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.