Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao Sells 90,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,175,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,686,686. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. 4,890,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.45. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $131,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.