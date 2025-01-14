ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ANPDY traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.52. 2,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $203.20 and a 52-week high of $349.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.78.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
