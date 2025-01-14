ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ANPDY traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.52. 2,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $203.20 and a 52-week high of $349.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.78.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

