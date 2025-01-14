Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 83.8% in December

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,853,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of AABB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,573,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,412,626. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.