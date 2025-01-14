Atmos Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atmos Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 11.4% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.73. 444,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,564. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.11 and a 200 day moving average of $262.76. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $280.79.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

