Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 1,010 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,642,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,474,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,885,421 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2,723.4% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,890 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 23,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 997,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,941,000 after acquiring an additional 993,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 22,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 778,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,330,000 after acquiring an additional 775,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

American Tower Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.02. 1,787,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,296. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.42%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

