Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 147 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.2% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.2% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $398.57 per share, with a total value of $39,857.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,977.21. This trade represents a 3.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total value of $368,788.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,332.28. This represents a 36.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,489. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Trading Up 3.4 %
Caterpillar stock traded up $11.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,275. The stock has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.94 and a 52 week high of $418.50.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
