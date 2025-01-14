Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 198,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Broadwind by 61.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 106,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

