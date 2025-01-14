Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE V traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $305.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $569.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $321.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.04.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.85.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
