Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cartica Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CITEW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,585. Cartica Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

