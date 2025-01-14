Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Visa (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $326.00 to $354.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.92.

V traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $309.67. 2,591,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,127. The company has a market cap of $576.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $321.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.32.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $7,987,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5,034.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 56,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

