Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $277,823,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,087,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,833,000 after buying an additional 352,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,582,000 after buying an additional 350,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.16. 3,209,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.67. The company has a market cap of $430.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $233.43 and a 12-month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

