Claro Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,820,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,330. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

