Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 851 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 350,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 45,150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $113.24. 4,632,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.50 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

