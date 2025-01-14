CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Down 64.8% in December

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the December 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 19,335,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,018,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.52. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

