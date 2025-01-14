Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $533.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,024,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,484. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $431.81 and a 1 year high of $559.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

