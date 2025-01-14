Cooper Financial Group Acquires 628 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.22. 3,713,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,403,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.64 and its 200-day moving average is $169.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.28 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

