Cooper Financial Group Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $389.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,170. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.