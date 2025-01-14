Courier Capital LLC Purchases 12,247 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $119.96. 4,603,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,628. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

