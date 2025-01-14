CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Up 857.1% in December

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 857.1% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock remained flat at $20.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 28,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,634. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.1235 dividend. This is a positive change from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

