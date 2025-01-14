Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the December 15th total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Curis Trading Down 4.5 %

CRIS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. 35,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,797. Curis has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Trading of Curis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Curis stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.92% of Curis worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

