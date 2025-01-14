DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

DFIHY stock remained flat at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 81. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

