Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 100,047 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DFGX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 118,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,108. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

