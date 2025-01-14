Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Dino Polska Trading Up 3.1 %
Dino Polska stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592. Dino Polska has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.
Dino Polska Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dino Polska
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.