Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dino Polska Trading Up 3.1 %

Dino Polska stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592. Dino Polska has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino brand name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children’s food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, seasonal products, and small household appliance products.

