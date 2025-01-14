Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells $35,197.50 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $35,197.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 833,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,940,584.50. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dorman Products Stock Up 1.2 %

DORM traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.18. The company had a trading volume of 154,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $146.60.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $467,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 19.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dorman Products

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.