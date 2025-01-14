Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 204,388 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 67,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 25.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

