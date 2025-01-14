Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,549,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.64.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

