Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 446.3% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.2 days.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ENMPF remained flat at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Get Ensurge Micropower ASA alerts:

About Ensurge Micropower ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ensurge Micropower ASA provides energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications in Norway. The company offers solid-state lithium battery technology that enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. It serves hearables, medical and sports/fitness wearables, and home and industrial devices sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.