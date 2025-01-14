EPR Properties Plans Jan 25 Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a jan 25 dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 121.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 775,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,944. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.