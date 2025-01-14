Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in Equinix by 67.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,462,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $900.09. The company had a trading volume of 311,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $941.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $872.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,979.08. This trade represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $789,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,365. This represents a 9.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $976.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.