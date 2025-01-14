Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 245.2% in December

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, a growth of 245.2% from the December 15th total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 198.0 days.

Experian Trading Down 1.0 %

EXPGF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. 68,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. Experian has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Experian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

