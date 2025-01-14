First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, an increase of 715.2% from the December 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 571,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 41,748 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,297,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. 1,064,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

