Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,585,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 703,199 shares.The stock last traded at $56.94 and had previously closed at $55.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Frontdoor Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Frontdoor

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,447.74. The trade was a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,552.20. This represents a 76.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 468.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

