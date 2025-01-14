Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Anthony G. Quinn Acquires 85,000 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) Director Anthony G. Quinn purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 299,286 shares in the company, valued at $290,307.42. The trade was a 39.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Generation Bio Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 932,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,204. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,320,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Generation Bio by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,944,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 737,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

