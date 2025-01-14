Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $785,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $283.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day moving average of $286.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,428 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

